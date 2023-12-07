Wagers, Ray V.



Ray V. Wagers, age 83 of Hamilton, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday November 29, 2023. Ray was born in Leslie County, Kentucky on November 26, 1940 to the late Homer and Ohner (Smith) Wagers. After high school, Ray enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served during the Vietnam War. After his time in the service, Ray worked at Reliance Medical Products for many years. Ray was a member and past president of the Fairfield Civitan Club. Ray was a devoted Christian and member of Abundant Life Apostolic Church in Hamilton. He was a talented musician and enjoyed playing guitar. Ray will be dearly missed by his wife, Ruth Wagers; his daughters, Alisha Wagers, Michaela Wagers and Sherry (Ron) Conlin; his grandchildren, Charity (Andrew), Ciara (Dylan), Cody and Brayden; and his great-grandson, Noah; their favorite nanny, Edith Schweitzer; as well as many extended family members and friends. Ray is reunited in Heaven with his parents and his sister, Freda Payne. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 9, 2023 from 10:00 AM until the time of his Funeral Service at 12:00 NOON at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013 with Rev. Clark Baker officiating. Interment will be private at Butler County Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.browndawsonflick.com



