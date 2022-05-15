WADE, Ruby A.



Age 95 of Dayton, OH, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022. Funeral service will be held on Mon., May 16, 2022, 12:30 pm at Greater Allen AME Church, 1620 W. Fifth St, Dayton OH 45402, Rev Dr. Elmer S. Martin, officiating. The family will



receive relatives and friends Monday at the church beginning at 11:30 am. FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. For full obituary, visit https:http://www.loritts-neilson.com.



Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. Third St.

