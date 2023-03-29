Wade, Norma

Wade (Errett), Norma J.



NORMA J. WADE, 90, of Springfield passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born on October 12, 1932 in Terre Haute, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Baker) Errett. Norma enjoyed collecting angels and watching all types of sports. Survivors include her one daughter, Diana (Mark) Jobe; two sons, James Wade and Charles (Melissa) Wade; one sister, Helen (William) Smith; one sister-in-law, Charlotte Errett; one grandson, Chad Jobe; one great-granddaughter, Taylor (Tyler Leonhart) Jobe and Norma was the favorite aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Edward M. Wade in July of 2003; two sisters, Eileen Rice and Mary Lou Mitchell and one brother, Donald Errett. The family would like to thank all the nurses, aides, and staff at Forest Glen for all their love and care to Norma. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023 from 12 pm to 1 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Norma's life will begin at 12 pm in the funeral home with Pastor Art Thibeault officiating. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com



