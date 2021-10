WACKERMAN, Edward Allen



Edward Allen Wackerman, age 88, of Powell, Ohio, passed away on October 1, 2021. Visitation will be 10AM with a funeral service at 11AM at CrossRoads Baptist Church, 5075 Cleveland Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43231 on Friday, October 15, 2021. Committal service and entombment will follow at Kingwood Memorial Park, 8230 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center, Ohio 43035. For a complete obituary visit www.schoedinger.com.