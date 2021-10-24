VRADELIS, Anthony James "Tony"



Age 94, of Bal Harbour, FL (formerly of Oakwood, OH), passed away September 5, 2021. Tony was born to the late James Theodore and Artemes Hadjiadomon Vradelis on April 25, 1927, in Middletown, OH. Tony attended Middletown High School and as a senior in 1945 enlisted in the Navy trading his graduation ceremony for Boot Camp at Great Lakes, IL. Upon his discharge from the Navy, he attended Kenyon College,



Miami University and the University of Cincinnati School of Law. Tony began his law career in 1952 with the Vradelis & McCray law firm alongside his uncle Tom, brother Ted and Sam McCray. The firm merged with Smith and Schnacke where as a partner of the firm Tony practiced "the law" for 40 years. During his time at S&S he joined the Mead Corporation to establish and manage an in-house legal department and rose to the ranks of Vice President. He returned to S&S as



"of counsel" and retired from the practice of law in 1990.



Tony served on the Board of Good Samaritan Hospital, past



president of the Dayton Boys and Girls Club and the Dayton Bicycle Club, and member of the American Bar Association. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, and first wife. Tony is survived by his bride, Karmen; sister-in-law Chris



Vradelis; nephews Jim (Paula)Vradelis, Nick (Karen) Vradelis, Tom (Julia) Vradelis and cousin Tad (Allegra) Floridis.



Visitation and Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmont Park North, Dayton OH 45405; Seasons Hospice, 5200 NE 2nd Ave, 3RD Floor Stein, Miami, FL 33137. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the



family at www.routsong.com

