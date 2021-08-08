VOTAW, Beverly

VOTAW (Thomas),



Beverly Sue Tarzinski



"Susie"



On August 5, 2021, Beverly



Sue "Susie" (Thomas) Tarzinski Votaw peacefully passed away after a 20 plus year battle with Parkinson's Disease. Born in Dayton, Ohio, on Thanksgiving Day 1942, she was the daughter of the late Howard and June Thomas, and preceded in her death by her sister, Carol (Thomas) Jankowski and her loving husband of over 35 years, George Tarzinski (2000).



She is survived by her devoted husband, Richard "Dick" Votaw, her two children, Jennifer Carter (Jeff) of Englewood, Ohio, and Matthew Tarzinski of Tipp City, Ohio, siblings



Norma Centers (Wayne), Randy Thomas, Cindy Maggard (Les) and grandchildren, Austin Tarzinski, Amber Tarzinski, Aaron Tarzinski, Ashlyn Tarzinski and Jordan Carter (Dawn) and



Lindsey Hoskins (Duncan) and numerous great-grandchildren.



She was a proud graduate of Northridge High School and worked for over 30 years before retiring from NCR, having served as Executive Secretary for two company CEO's. She was a long time member of North Riverdale Lutheran Church.



She will be remembered for her gracious, unconditional love, her kindness and her wonderful servitude. She brought a lightness into the dark and taught us not only what love looks like, but how to stay strong through the weakest moments.



A celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held at 12pm Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at North Riverdale Lutheran Church, 45 Kurtz Ave., Dayton, OH 45405 with Pastor Monte Stevens officiating. Visitation will precede the service from 10am-12pm. Burial will take place following the service at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted with Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in remembrance to North Riverdale Lutheran Church, Dayton, OH, and/or Parkinson's Foundation, www.Parkinson.org.



Thank you to DayCity Hospice for the amazing care, assistance and consultation that was provided to Beverly and her family. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

