VonBlon, Beverly

VonBlon (Blackburn), Beverly Ann



Beverly Ann (Blackburn) VonBlon, age 85, of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at Otterbein Senior Living. She was born on February 7, 1939 in Miamisburg to the late Harry and Bessie (Crabtree) Blackburn. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her four brothers, Harry Jr. (Dot), Bill, Kenny (Phyllis), and Bob; step-father, Charles "Pat" Curtner; and her longtime best friend, Bev Williamson. Bev is survived by her three sons, Bryan (Connie) McIntosh and their children, Andrew (Amy), Alex (Stephanie), Amanda (Alex) and Allyson, Tim (Shellie) McIntosh and their children, Shannon (Mike) and Staci, and Eric McIntosh; great-grandchildren, Stella, Maguire, Madi and Sofia; sisters-in-law, Connie Allen and Jean Blackburn; and numerous nieces, nephews, and loved ones. She was a huge Bengals fan (Who Dey!) and her dogs, including Boomer, were everything to her. Bev had a group of friends who would travel to Holden Beach, NC every year during sea turtle nesting season for the Holden Beach Turtle Watch. She loved being a grandma and great-grandma. Bev was an avid Bingo player. She was the band McGuffey Lane's biggest fan. Bev's boys would like to thank their cousin Sandi for all of her help and devoted care of Bev in recent years. Bev was very lucky to have such a caring niece. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bev's memory to the Greater Dayton Humane Society or SICSA. A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:30 - 6:00 PM Friday, November 8, 2024 at Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 PM at the funeral home with Pastor Joe Getts officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



