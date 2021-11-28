springfield-news-sun logo
VON DE LINDE,

James Dale

Von De Linde, James Dale, age 73 of Dayton, OH, formerly of West Valley City, UT, passed away on November 19th after a courageous battle with ALS. He was born in St. Paul, MN, to the late Helen and Jacob Von De Linde. In addition to his

parents, he is also preceded in death by two nephews, Brian Von De Linde and Dan

Von De Linde. Jim is survived by his wife of 51 years, Diane, son Jeff Von De Linde and his wife Kristen and their children Eden and Elise, daughter Lisa Von De Linde, brothers: Dennis (Lila), Richard (Mary), Warren (Jeanne), and John (Sue)

Von De Linde, sister Nancy (Joe) Polencheck, sister-in-law Judy Von De Linde, and many nieces and nephews. Jim is a Veteran of the US Army and served in the Vietnam War. He received a Bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota and

Master's degree from the University of Utah. Jim retired from the Utah Department of Workforce Services in 2003 after 28 years. A visitation (10 am) and memorial service (11 am) will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Washington Heights Baptist Church, 5650 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45429.

Interment will be in Dayton National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The ALS Association Central and Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Rd., Ste. 221, Columbus, OH 43220. In care of Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

