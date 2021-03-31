X

VOLLMER, Merle

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

VOLLMER, Merle "Jack"

Merle "Jack" Vollmer, age 90, went home to be with the Lord on March 29, 2021. He was born on February 6, 1931, in

Shreveport, LA, to the late Francis A. and Bessie L. Vollmer. They later moved to Jackson, MS, where he grew up,

graduated from high school and received his bachelor's

degree in accounting from Mississippi Southern Univ.,

Hattiesburg, MS. He joined the Navy, received his master's

degree from the Naval Post Graduate School, Monterey, CA. He was a career Naval Supply Officer retiring in 1975 as a Lt. Cmdr. Supply Corp. He passed the CPA exam and established his own business that he loved for more than 30 years. He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara, two daughters and sons-in-law, Stacy and Jason Schmitt and Sue and John Adams, their grandsons and eight great-grandchildren and one

beloved granddaughter, Megan E. Adams, who is deceased. Funeral Services will be private. Feel free to donate to your

favorite charity in memory of Jack. Arrangements in care of Morris Sons Funeral Home, 104 W. Main Street, Fairborn, OH. Condolences may be expressed at


https://www.morris-sons.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Morris Sons Funeral Home

104 West Main Street

Fairborn, OH

45324

https://www.morris-sons.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.