VOLLMAN, Patsy

VOLLMAN (Rice), Patsy L. "Pat"



Age 91 of Kettering, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Pat was born and raised in Dayton and lived most of her early years in a house with no electricity and only a pump for water. She grew up during the hard times of World War II and married Herman, the love of her life, when she was 17. She embraced the art and role of homemaker; she was an excellent cook and baker, canned vegetables, loved to sew and crochet, and kept a clean and



tidy home. Pat collected and cherished beautiful glassware, dishes, family heirlooms, and the lovely quilts made by her mother-in-law. Family meant everything to Pat. She was



devoted to her husband, family, and friends, no matter how widely dispersed, and was beloved in the communities in which she lived, including Greenmont Village, Twin Towers Place, and Bethany Village. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Herman E. Vollman, who died just two days before their 59th wedding anniversary, son Michael Vollman, and brother, Ronnie Rice. She is survived by her daughter



Barbara (Doug) Miller; 3 grandchildren Cara Boucher, Lindsay (Jon) Guinther, and Zachary (Rachael) Miller; 5 great-grandchildren, Angelo and Lexi Rodriguez, and Lydia, Owen, and Henry Guinther; as well as several in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A visitation will be held from 10:00am-12:00pm Tuesday, February 1 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with a service to be held following the visitation with a livestream available at Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube channel. Entombment will be in David's Mausoleum. If desired, friends and family may make memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association or your preferred charitable organization. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.

