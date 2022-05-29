VOGT, Linda M.
74, passed away Wednesday, May 18th. She is survived by her three children, Michael (Theresa) Mahlerwein, Richard (Colette) Mahlerwein and
Amy (Mark) Bulach; grandchildren Geoffery (Rebecca) Mahlerwein, Evelynne and
Madeleine Mahlerwein,
Vincent, Abigail and Michelle Bulach and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving her are her brother Russell
Easter, nephew Dennis (Kim) Easter and their children Hannah and Benjamin, and her cousin Doug (Jana) Corbin.
Visitation will be Tuesday evening, May 31st from 5 to 7 pm at Avance Funeral Home and Crematory in Fairfield, a small
service will be held June 1st at 11am, burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
Funeral Home Information
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH
45014
https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/