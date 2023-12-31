Voelkel, Robert Ray



We sadly announce the passing of Robert Voelkel, who left this earth for heaven surrounded by his loved ones on December 27, 2023. Robert battled lung cancer for 2 years and is finally at rest. He stayed happy and positive and was an inspiration to the end! He will be forever loved and forever remembered. He leaves behind his wife Kerri, children Joshua Voelkel ( Maegan), Ryan Trapp, Megan Barbara (Tony), granddaughter Sady Schultheis, mother Maggi Pendowski, brothers Cy Voelkel, Hank Voelkel, sisters Rachel Bowman (Kevin), Eve Quigley (Paul) and lots of extended family who loved his wit and kindness. He asked to be cremated and have his ashes spread on a sandbar in Key West. His dream was to be here and we made it! No services are planned at his request but we do appreciate your love and support during this difficult time. If you wish to do something in his honor, please make donations to your local Hospice chapter. Our nurses were wonderful!



Psalm 46:1-3 God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in times of trouble.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com