Vizedom, Alana Gay



Born August 18,1950 (74 years ago today). Passed away on July 9, 2024 after a long bout with Parkinson's Disease. She was loved by all who met her and will be missed dearly. She was not alone at her passing, as family was there by her side to make her transition as comfortable as possible. She is survived by her son Griffin, husband Dale, and three sisters (Susan, Norma, and Sharon), as well as many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and many, many long time friends. She is now in a much better place. Forever in our hearts. You were and are so very loved.



