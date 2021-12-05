VIVIAN, Regina

VIVIAN (Steele),



Regina Elaine



Our hearts are heavy and deeply saddened upon the passing of Regina Elaine (Steele)



Vivian, daughter of the late



Everett and Hazel (Widau) Steele, in her home under the care of Crossroads Hospice, with her daughter, Elizabeth and loving family members by her side on Thursday, December 2, 2021. She bravely fought multiple myeloma for fifteen years.



Elaine is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John R. Vivian (February 17, 2021); brother, Nick Steele; sister, Frances Webb; and step-daughter, Julie Johnston.



Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Elizabeth Ann Schaeffer; 3 grandchildren, Jack David Buchanan, Michala



Elizabeth Buchanan, and Elijah Thomas Schaeffer; 3 great-grandchildren, Kai, Tristin, and Jaidin; 3 step-children, John Vivian, Amy McGough, and Josh Vivian.



Also surviving are 4 sisters, Evelyn (Herb) Summers, Helen (Don) Whitesell, Dottie (Jim "Turk") Douglass, and Martha (Mike) Spellman; 2 brothers, Neil (Marion) Steele and David (Brenda) Steele; sister-in-law, Mildred Steele; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Roy and Barbara Vivian, and sister-in-law, Berniece Ferguson. Elaine also leaves many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.



During her lifetime, she and her late husband managed numerous hockey arenas in and around Ohio and Michigan. Elaine and Jack also traveled quite extensively visiting China, England, Italy, Russia, Holland, Germany, and Australia, just to name a few. For several years, they maintained a home in Florida.



Upon retirement, Elaine took up quilting. She made numerous quilts, many displayed in her home. Her work was impeccable, if a stitch did not suit her, she started over. Several family members have been recipients of her beautiful work to enjoy and cherish in their home.



Thank you to the exceptional physicians and medical teams at The James Cancer Center and Kettering Cancer Center, including her family physician, Dr. Derek Thomson. A special thanks to Crossroads Hospice for the kind, caring, and gentle care Elaine received in her last days.



Her family will receive guests on Thursday, December 9, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at First Southern Baptist Church, 35 N. Liberty St., Camden, with services to follow immediately with Dr. Greg Jackson officiating. Interment will be held in Fairmount Cemetery in Camden. Bales Funeral Home is assisting the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 250 E. Broad St., Suite 1750, Columbus, Ohio 43215, for additional research of



multiple myeloma.

