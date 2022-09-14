VITORI, Jean Faye



Jean Faye Vitori, age 93 of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born on February 19, 1929, to Charles and Mary (Roberts) Gillum. She was a life-long resident of Middletown. She is survived by her sons; Pat (Bonita) Vitori, Tony (Sharon) Vitori, Jimmy Vitori, Joseph (Carmella) Vitori, Christopher (Tracey) Vitori, Nicolas (Emily) Vitori, 13 Grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband; John Anthony Vitori, parents, son; Ernie Vitori, daughter-in-law; Geraldene Vitori, and siblings; Charles, Jr., Robert, Freda, and Mable. Graveside services under the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home will take place Monday, September 19, 2022, at Woodside Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. followed by a gathering at FigLeaf Brewing Company from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Cincinnati. Condolences may be sent to www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



