VICE, Sara

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Age 66 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 31st. She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Roy Vice, and her brother, Greg Pearsaul. A visitation will be held from 12-2PM Monday, February 7 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. A funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church, 111 W. Monument Ave., Dayton, OH 45402 at 10:30AM Tuesday, February 8. For full obituary, please visit


www.routsong.com


Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

http://www.routsong.com

