Vicars, Monica

Vicars (Staarmann), Monica Ann



Age 46, of Morgan Township, Ohio passed away on December 17, 2024 at Hospice of Cincinnati in Blue Ash, Ohio. She was born on January 18, 1978, in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of Charlene (Kiefer) and Darrell Staarmann, Sr. She graduated from Talawanda High School and was employed for many years as a medical assistant. Monica enjoyed waterskiing, snow skiing, camping, working as a 4-H advisor and spending time with her family. She is survived by her three sons, TJ (Denise Griffin) Vicars, Trevor Vicars, and Trenton Vicars; her parents, Charlene and Darrell; one brother, Darrell "Lee" (Elizabeth) Staarmann II; nephews, Darrell "Trey" Staarmann III and Dylan Staarmann; step-niece, Kinzie Philpot; her loving dogs, Duke and Lucy; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Saturday, December 21, 2024 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon. Burial will follow in New London Cemetery in Shandon. If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati at Blue Ash, PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com