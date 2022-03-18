VERDIN, Ronald Michael



July 18, 1943 - March 13, 2022



One thing was for sure, Dad wasn't leaving this earth until he was damn good and ready. In the end, this skilled wood craftsman and handyman couldn't fix his broken body, even though he jerry-rigged the hell out of it. Ron died March 13, 2022, at Hospice of Hamilton with his loving children by his side, but not before guzzling two Miller Lites and a strawberry milkshake. He was born July 18, 1943, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Oscar and Regina (Fisher) Verdin. We have no doubt that when he entered the Pearly Gates, his siblings Ralph, Don, Harold and Regina "Sis" were waiting for him with a pack of cigarettes and a six pack. He graduated from Garfield High School in 1962, and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1965. He honorably served his country in Vietnam earning both a good conduct medal (that'll shock some folks) and an Expert Marksman commendation. He had a distinguished 30-year career at United Parcel Service as a package and semi-truck driver and retired in 1999 after amassing more than a million miles on the road and finally laying down his last cigarette. He married the love of his life, Ruth (Crowe), on September 1, 1979, and they spent 32 wonderful years together. They loved traveling, crafting, and stopping in every Walmart along the way. After Ruth passed, he found comfort and companionship with Fr. Mike Pucke and St. Julie Billiart Parish. He loved making rosaries and lunching with his new friends in ACES. Ron was a member of AmVets and VFW Post 1069. He planned his day around doctors



appointments and visits to the Monkeys and the American



Legion, and was a proud Kentucky Colonel. But the best experience of his life was joining his son, Kris, on an Honor Flight in 2018 and seeing the Vietnam Memorial for the first time. Ron is survived by his children, Kelli (Mike) Kurtz, Kris Verdin and Dale Crowe; grandchildren Evan, Allison, Connor, Kate, Tiffaney, Charety, and Ben; six great-grandchildren; many



nieces and nephews, especially Mike (Violet) Verdin and Don "Butch" (Kay) Verdin; family and friends. Even Dad couldn't understand how he outlived so many people, and knowing he's again hugging his beloved daughter-in-law Trisha Verdin, and knocking back a few with brother-in-law Jimm Brandner and buddies Jerry Milillo, Jim South and Jim Wroot brings a smile to our faces. To Dad's care team—Dr. Kevin Cochran, Dr. Samir Brahmbhatt, and the entire staff of Mercy Hospital Fairfield—thank you for giving us so many more years with this big softy with the gruff exterior. Visitation will be held Monday, March 21, 2022, from 9 - 10 a.m. at St. Julie Billiart Church, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., Fr. Mike Pucke officiating. He will be laid to rest at Butler County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Julie Billiart Parish, 224 Dayton St. Hamilton, OH 45011 or Honor Flight Tri-State, 8627 Calumet Way, Cincinnati, OH 45249. Albert Hinkel, Funeral Director, with Charles Young



Funeral Home, Ross, Ohio, is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

