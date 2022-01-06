VENARD, Betty



Died Saturday, January 1, 2022, at the age of 92. She is preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Lillian O'Bryan, 5 siblings and her husband Homer of 64 years. She is survived by 3 children, Rick, (Texas), Vicky (Mike) Pittman, (Kettering), and Elizabeth Brownfield, (Englewood), 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was a member of Immaculate



Conception Church, Dayton, for 60 years. She retired from Rikes downtown where she worked in the Candy Department for 20+ years. The last 7 years, she resided at 10 Wilmington Place in Dayton where she enjoyed being friends with many of the other residents. She loved playing Bingo and socializing with her friends and felt blessed to be there. A Mass of



Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday January 10th at 11:00am at Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 S. Smithville Road. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday prior to Mass from 10-11am at the Church. In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements entrusted to The Westbrock Funeral Home.



Isaiah 40:31- but those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.

