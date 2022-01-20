Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

VENABLE, Gary

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

VENABLE, Gary Lee

Age 71, of Springfield, passed away on January 16, 2022. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on April 6, 1950, son of the late Howard and Naomi (Davy)

Venable. Gary worked for many years as a truck driver and enjoyed being on the road. Survivors include his two daughters, Tricia (Cammy)

Venable and Angela Crawford; one sister, Vera Hogan;

brother, Steven; grandchildren,

Amber (Cody) Roberts, Kristin (Pedro) Sebastian and Charles (Amanda) Crawford Jr; five great-grandchildren, Julianna, Adrianna, Angel, Anamaria, Adrian and one on the way,

Benjamin Lee along with his special dog, Mopsy. Gary was

preceded in death by his wife, Jessica L. Venable in 2018; brothers, Jay, Mike, Ronn, Walter, Keith and Timm. Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 11am-Noon in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Gary's life will begin at Noon. Private burial will be in Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Gary's name to Anything's Pawsible - Animal Resource Center, www.aparcohio.com.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting


www.littletonandrue.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
ADKINS, David
2
MAHONEY, Marian
3
BROOKS, Marcina
4
BELL, Tracy
5
Brackman, Frances
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top