Vega, Mario De La

de la Vega, Mario E.



Mario E. de la Vega age 78, formerly of Fairfield, Ohio, currently residing in Fayetteville, NC passed away at his home Thursday June 20, 2024.



Survivors include his children Mario A. "Tony" (Karen) de la Vega, Brian C. de la Vega, and Michelle L. (Alex Johns) de la Vega; 7 grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00pm Sunday June 30, 2024 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Prayers will be offered at 9:30am Monday July 1, 2024 in the funeral Home, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am Monday in Sacred Heart Church. Online register book and a more comprehensive obituary available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com