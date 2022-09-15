VEGA, Karan

VEGA, Karen L.



Karan L. Vega, age 63 of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022. Karan was born in Garden Grove, California, on April 11, 1959, to John Bosk and Bonnaleen (Gainey) Bosk. She enlisted into the United States Airforce on February 5, 1980, as an information intelligence operations specialist, in which she proudly served for over 5 years. Karan continued to serve veterans as the President of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and held a lifetime membership with the VFW. She enjoyed gambling at the Trenton Moose 330 Lodge, gardening, reading, history, traveling, and the beach. Karan was an extremely social person who loved spending time with her friends and family.



Karan is survived by her husband, Ed Vega; her daughter, Jennifer (Nathan) Loesche; three grandchildren, Dominic, Logan, and Emmalynn Avery Jade; one brother, Gary (Melinda) Bosk; two stepbrothers, Bruce (Tess) Robinson, and Malcom Robinson; one half-sister, Elin "Wheat" Mosely; and numerous other relatives and friends. Karan was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, John Bosk Jr.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 12:00 PM with Greg Fletcher officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to VFW Post 1069.

