Vaught, Orville Ray



age 71, born April 29th, 1953, in Dayton Ohio. Passed away May 31st, 2024, in Fairfield Ohio.



Visitation will be 5p.m.  until time of services (7 p.m.)., Friday June 7th, 2024, at Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014. For full obit and condolences offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com



