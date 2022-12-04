VAUGHN, Catherine Ann "Grammy"



84, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, November 27, 2022. She was born in Springfield on April 7, 1938, the daughter of the late Clarence and Mary Catherine (Welch) Blazer. Ann retired as a nurse from the F.F. Mueller Residential Center following 15 years of service. She was a life-long member of St. Raphael Church. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, bowling, ceramics, her card club, and her many friends on Facebook. Ann was deeply devoted to her family. She is survived by her daughters, Regina (Duane) Campbell and Tina (Steve) DeWine; granddaughters, Brittanee (Sam) Marcotte, Molly (Sara) Mihaloew and Kelly (Sean) Geis; and great-granddaughters, Emmie Geis and Myla Mihaloew. Also surviving is her brother, Gary (Pat) Blazer; many nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, James (Jackie) Vaughan; sister-in-law, Gale Vaughan; and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Vaughn; brother, John Blazer; and brother-in-law, Gene Vaughan. A memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 2, 2023, in St. Raphael Church. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Senior Services. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



