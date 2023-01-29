VASAN, Kathleen

VASAN (née Sorah), Kathleen M.



Dec. 12, 1943 - Jan. 23, 2023



Passed away on January 23rd, 2023, following a brief illness surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on December 12th, 1943, in Dayton, Ohio, the oldest child of Vincent and Zola Sorah. She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Marna Jean Sorah.



Kathy had a long and successful career as a CRNA, certified registered nurse anesthetist, and most recently served as president of her homeowners' association in Centerville. After residing in Los Angeles for many years, Kathy returned to the Dayton area only recently. An avid supporter of progressive ideas, she possessed a very creative mind and determined spirit. She filled her life with new experiences and places, followed her dreams, and was not afraid to make the occasional wave. She was fun and inspiring with an infectious laugh that filled the room with vitality and love. She used it frequently with family, friends, or a show. She also loved the escapism of a great book or movie; but most of all, she loved her daughter and the times they spent together.



Kathy is survived by her daughter, Mala Vasan of Los Angeles, California, as well as her sisters, Barbara Robinson and husband James, Marlene "Mimi" Sorah and brother Mark Sorah and wife Elaine, all of the Dayton area.



A celebration of life is being planned and will be scheduled at a later date. Please email jadufilms@gmail.com to be included.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Democratic National Committee: financehq@dnc.org.

