VARNEY, Roberta Joyce "Joy"



Age 81 of Trenton, Ohio, passed away at her home on Monday, August 29, 2022. She was the loving daughter of John William and Hester (Childers) Clevinger. Joy was born December 25, 1940, in Hemphill, West Virginia. She was an Elementary School teacher in the Edgewood School district for thirty years when she retired. Some of Joy's favorite things to do were to quilt and sew. She loved her family. Joy is survived by her children; Bill (Kristie) Varney, Tina (Greg) Gibson, grandchildren; Stephanie Varney, Alexia Varney, Ian Gibson, numerous family and friends, and her special caregiver; Suzy Weber. She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Clayton Varney and her parents. Visitation will be at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home on Friday, September 2 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 3 at 10:30 a.m. with Ken Reed officiating. Burial at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be left at



www.bakerstevensparramore.com



