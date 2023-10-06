VanGundy, Margaret

Van Gundy, Margaret "Peg"



Born 02/02/1931



Died 09/18/2023







Peg Van Gundy passed away on September 18, 2023 after a short battle with dementia and it's complications. Peg was a dedicated, enthusiastic educator and advocate for children and educators. She held offices in the SEA, OEA and NEA traveling all over the country presenting workshops and conference seminars sharing her knowledge and experience with others. The lives she motivated and impacted have been extensive. Peg taught in the Springfield City Schools for 36 years working with elementary students and lastly with the Gifted Education Program. Peg traveled all over the country presenting workshops and conference seminars sharing her knowledge and experience with others.







Peg's many hobbies, gardening, knitting, crocheting, artistic work and being an avid reader we're some of the many things filling her retirement years. We cherish the moments created by her love for so many gifts. She also loved gardening with plenty of flowers, and lots of vegetables for herself and to share. She loved cooking and would bake and share her baked goods with others in the neighborhood and at the credit union.







Peg had been a member and actively involved in Trinity Lutheran Church while living in Springfield. She was also on the Springfield Planning Board, the Athena Credit Union Board, and active in the Clark County Women's Democratic Organization.



Peg had always wanted to live on a lake, so she moved to Loon Lake in Columbia City, IN in 2010 at 80 years old. Peg loved the lake life and made lots of friends on the lake. She would walk and talk her way around the lake and knew many Loon lakers!







Peg was preceded in death by her parents, Annie and Harry Whited, husband David Austin VanGundy and her son James John Van Gundy. She is survived by her siblings, Judy Hill and her late husband Ray, Marilyn (Stan) Durnell, Nancy (Greg) Koomler and Harry I (Kelly) Whited .



Peg is also survived by her daughters Margaret (Philip) Kelly and Sue (Rick) Bartuska. Peg was loving and dedicated to her grandchildren, Reed (Kate) Bartuska, David (Lindsey) Kelly, Janie (Derek) Fedor, Kristine Mathewson, Rachael Wiram. Her great grandchildren Madeleine Kelly, Cameron Kelly, Daxton, Vaida and Parker Mathewson and Emily and William Wiram each held a special place in her heart. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews that also played a huge role in how she shared her time and love.







A celebration of life service will be held at First Lutheran Church in Springfield, Ohio at 1 pm. On October 14, 2023. The church is located at 30 S. Wittenberg Avenue in Springfield.



Donations may be made to the Loon Lake Property Owners Association, (PO Box 605, Columbia City, IN 46725) where she lived as a permanent resident from 2010-2020.







Peg will be missed by many. She had made friends all over the country and even the world.



