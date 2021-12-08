VANDEMAN, Phyllis

VANDEMAN (Stump), Phyllis J.



Phyllis J. (Stump) Vandeman, 86, of Lebanon passed away on December 1, 2021, after a strong battle with heart and lung disease.



She was born on November 22, 1935, to Robert and Mildred (McNulty) Stump in Union City, IN. Phyllis is survived by her children, Julie (Ron) Woeste and Steve (Emilie) Vandeman; grandchildren, Kyle (Heather) Vandeman, Brett (Sarah) Vandeman, Kristin (Dave) Hamblin, Kevin (Molly) Woeste; six great-grandchildren, Mae and Archie Woeste, Lydia and James Vandeman, Grace and Jacob Hamblin; nieces and nephew, Lisa Brickey, Laura Routzohn and Ron Brooks; also former spouse, Ron Vandeman; and she was preceded in death by her sister Nancy Brooks.



Funeral Services will be held at the Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St., Springboro on Saturday, December 11 at 11:30 am. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am until time of service.



Burial will be in David Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to American Heart Association and/or the American Lung Assoc.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Vandeman



family.



