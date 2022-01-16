VANCE, Robert

VANCE, Sr., Robert H.



Age 83 of Vandalia, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022. Robert was born December 15, 1938, in Montgomery County, Ohio, son of the late Norman and Lillian (Schmidt) Vance. He retired after 43 years of service with Standard Register as a Marketing Manager. He was a member of Tipp City United Methodist Church. He was a 50 year member of Mystic Lodge No. 405 F&AM and a member of A.A.S.R. Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton. He is survived by sons, Robert H. (Anne) Vance Jr. and Jeffrey S. Vance; 2 step-daughters, Anita K. Starrett and Tania R. Maloney; 4 grandchildren, John Vance, Josh and Shannon Vance and Brendon Starrett. In addition to his



parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Rosalie D. Vance; brother, Donald Vance; and granddaughters Jenifer A. Vance and Ashley M. Guizzo. Memorial services will be 11AM, Friday, January 21, 2022, at Tipp City UMC located at 8 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hospice of Dayton, St. Jude



Hospital for Children, or the Shriners Hospital for Children in



Robert's memory. Arrangements in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH.



