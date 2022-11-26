VANCE, MARTHA

VANCE (Angel),



Martha Helena



Martha Helena (Angel) Vance, age 82, died on November 22, 2022, at home surrounded by family. She was born on February 24, 1940, in Middletown, Ohio, to William Thomas and Irene Francis Spisak Angel. She was educated in the parochial school system, graduating from Fenwick High School in 1958.



Martha attended nursing school at Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, graduating as an R.N. in 1961. After a brief employment with Middletown Hospital, she traveled to Algeria for four months with Medico CARE to help bolster the country's collapsing medical system after the revolution. She then worked for Middletown Pediatrics.



On November 28, 1964, she married Dr. Miles M. Vance at Holy Trinity Church in Middletown, Ohio.



Martha was an avid tennis player for over 50 years, and enjoyed playing bridge with her friends. She was a faithful and active member of St. Julie Billiart Parish.



Martha is survived by her children: Jennifer L. (Brent) Studer, Susan E. (Roger Reece) Vance, William "Tom" Vance and James R. (Wendy) Vance; and 12 grandchildren: Eric Vance, Ashley and Miles Vance, Ellen and Caroline Studer, Jacob and Matthew Vance, Katherine (Iain) Warrell-King, Adam, Elaine, Lydia, and Jessica Reece, and one great-grandchild, Scotty Warrell. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara (James) VonderHaar of Middletown, Ohio, as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of more than 56 years Dr. Miles M. Vance, daughter Mary Jane Vance, son Miles M. Vance III, and brothers Kenneth Angel and Douglas Angel.



Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10am on Tuesday, November 29 at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Parish with Father Mike Pucke officiating. Gathering for family and friends will be held from 9am to 10am at the church. Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family.



The family wishes to thank both the staff of Hospice of Cincinnati and Dr. Deborah Hauger for their compassionate care.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. Julie Billiart Catholic Parish, Hospice of Cincinnati, or a charity of your choice in Martha's honor.

