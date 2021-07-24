VADEN, Michael L.



56 of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. He was born August 8, 1964, in Dayton to the late James H. and Betty J. (Slatton) Vaden. In addition to his parents,



Michael was preceded in death by his brother, James H. Vaden; sister, Anna Rebecca Vaden; infant sister, Vickie Vaden; and brother-in-law, Tim Hopkins. He is survived by his siblings, Jack Vaden, Danna (Larry) Otte, Reba Crowell, John (Tari) Vaden, Joyce Hopkins, and Jeff Vaden; stepbrother, Kendall Stamper; sister-in-law, Janet Vaden; long-time significant friend, Rita Mounger and her daughters, Kelsey and Kelli Cason; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and his life-long friends in Dayton. Michael's



optimistic, happy, and gentle nature will be missed. He always wanted to be of help to someone and loved to make people laugh. "See you clowns later!" The family will receive friends Monday, July 26 from 2-3 PM at Preble Memory Gardens



Funeral Center, 3377 US Route 35 East, West Alexandria 45381. A memorial service will begin at 3PM with light



refreshments to follow. www.RLCFC.com.

