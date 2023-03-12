Urell, Joseph Thomas



JANUARY 5, 1945 - MARCH 8, 2023



Joseph T. Urell was born in Yonkers, New York on January 5, 1945 to Margaret (nee Blake) and Joseph G. Urell. He was raised in New York and attended SUNY Oneonta as an undergrad where he met fellow student Barbara Jean McKaig.



He and Barbara were married in 1964 and later relocated to Oxford, Ohio after he earned his Bachelor's degree in Geography. Joseph attended Miami University, earning his Master's degree, and later University of Cincinnati, for his Doctorate. While attending UC, he still lived in Oxford and held a teaching position at MU, which was the start of a 36-year long career with Miami. He retired in 2004 as Vice President of Academic Affairs, earning the distinguished Emeritus title. He and Barb raised their two boys in Oxford and after retirement split time between Ohio and their second home in Maine.



Joseph is the beloved wife of the late Barbara Jean (nee McKaig) Urell, devoted father of Brian Urell and Peter (Christina) Urell; cherished grandfather of Hannah, Matthew, Elijah and Maggie; dear brother of Jackie (Paul) Picciano, Cathy Urell and Margie Urell; also survived by Jessica Huffman, Conner Means and Cooper Means.



There will be a Celebration of Life for family and friends at a later date; please check in again for updates. Those wishing to make memorial contributions in Joseph's memory are encouraged to donate to their favorite charity.

