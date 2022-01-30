UNDERWOOD, Jonathan

UNDERWOOD, Sr.,
Jonathan
Age 86, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Funeral service 11 am Monday, January 31, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Ave. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. (Mask Required).
Interment 10 am Tuesday,
February 1, at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St.
Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral