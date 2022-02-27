UNDERWOOD,



JEREMIAH LEE UNDERWOOD, 13, of Springfield, passed away at Dayton Children's on Thursday, February 24, 2022, following a life-long battle with Cystic Fibrosis, a disease he fought with such courage. He was born in Springfield on February 28, 2008, the son of Jennifer Underwood. To know Jeremiah was to love him. He was a boy that was full of life, giggles, jokes, and could make anyone smile. Jeremiah loved Elvis, playing his X-Box and tablets, swimming, music, his pets, and going on adventures with his family and making memories. He always wanted to be a police officer when he grew up and attained honorary status with several departments. Jeremiah attended Springfield Christian School and was a member of South Solon United Methodist Church and Brake the Cycle. He made so many people's lives better just by knowing him. He will always be in our hearts. Jeremiah leaves behind his mommy, Jennifer; aunts, Meredith "YaYa", Linda and Carrie; uncle, Jamison; cousins, Kristopher and Chase; great-aunt and uncle, Anna and Keaton; special friends, Ron and Jodi; and his school family at Springfield Christian. The family would like to extend their thanks to the entire staff at Dayton Children's for always taking such good care of Jeremiah. A time to gather and celebrate Jeremiah's life will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (www.cff.org). Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



