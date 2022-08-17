ULRICH, Carroll Orville "C.O."



Carroll Orville "C.O." Ulrich, age 90, of Eaton, OH, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Vancrest of Eaton Health Care Center. He was born May 16, 1932, in Gratis, OH, to the late Orville and Suzie Ulrich. He played basketball and graduated from Lanier High School; and was a U.S. Army veteran during the Korean War. He retired as a District Manager from Western-Southern Life Insurance, retiring in 1987; was a lifelong Preble County farmer; was a member of Eaton First Presbyterian Church; and was an avid Ohio State, Cincinnati Reds, Cincinnati Bengals and college basketball fan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Marjorie Wood; brother Gordon Ulrich; and granddaughter Chelsea Hanson. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Penny Ulrich; son Douglas (Karen) Ulrich; daughter Gail Jean Ulrich; daughter Kelly McCarty; son Tim (Jenny) McCarty; grandchildren: Mica, Devon, Makole, David Douglas, Monica, Daniel, Wyatt, Alex and Olivia; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 11:00 am until time of funeral service at 1:00 pm at the Gard Funeral Home, 226 W. Main Street, Eaton, OH. Burial will follow at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton. Memorial contributions may be sent to The Common Good Food Pantry, 113 South Cherry Street, Eaton, OH 45320. Online condolence and other remembrances may be sent by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.

