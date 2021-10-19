springfield-news-sun logo
ULLIMAN, Betty Jean

Age 86, of Xenia, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Clarence C. and Romilda (Struewing) Sink.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband: James A. Ulliman; son-in-law: Mark Tope and brothers: Ronnie, Nick and

Larry Sink.

She is survived by her children: Ellen Tope of Xenia, Victoria (Ricky) Jones of Spring Valley, Steven (Kris) Ulliman and

Gregory Ulliman of Xenia; 3 grandchildren: Michael Ulliman, Mindy Wilson and Kyle Jones; sisters: Patricia (Dennis)

Paulaskis, Margaret Kincaid, Marsha (Carl) Kohr, Susie (Ken) Bent and Diana (Ben) Brewer; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Betty had been a telephone operator with Ohio Bell. She loved to read and play BINGO. She enjoyed her coffee. She was very outgoing and never met a stranger. She was a

wonderful mother and will be missed.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the family has chosen to celebrate Betty's life at a later date. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home.) Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.

