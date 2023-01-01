UHL, William

UHL Sr., William G. "Bill"



William George Uhl, Sr. of Washington Township, passed away at the age of 89 on December 24, 2022. He was born January 7, 1933, in Greenfield, OH, to parents Charles and Gertrude Uhl. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, (m. 1957), Cynthia Uhl; his daughters, Sarah (Robert) Bryan, their children, Anna (Adam) Caraboolad, Catherine and Mary Bryan, Rachel Uhl, Rebecca (Anthony) Herdina and their children, Claire and David Herdina, Amy (Stephen) Murphy and their children, Stephen and Natalie Murphy; and his son, William (Kelly) Uhl, Jr. and their children, William, Brady, Charlie and Joseph Uhl. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Bill graduated from McClain High School in his hometown of Greenfield, OH. After his graduation from the University of Dayton in 1956, he founded the Wm. G. Uhl Agency. The agency flourished until his retirement in 1996 and continues to be successful under the ownership of his son. Bill was an All-American basketball player and a key member of the highly successful and nationally recognized University of Dayton basketball team under Coach Tom Blackburn in the mid-1950s. He developed many characteristics as a student and player such as discipline, dignity, pride and commitment during his college years and continued them in his family, social, work and spiritual life as an adult. Bill was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. His goal in life was to provide for his family, which he accomplished above and beyond. He had a strong commitment to his Catholic faith, family and friends. He and Cynthia provided many wonderful experiences for their family such as annual vacations to Killarney, Ontario, and many other destinations. He derived great joy from time spent with his family at home and on vacations. He taught all to work hard and to enjoy life, and also showed that the two most important things to remember always were to live good Christian lives and that one's mission in life is to earn eternal happiness in Heaven with God. A great friend and business colleague once wrote, "Your dad is one of my most important mentors - he encouraged me at a very key time in my life, when I needed the confidence that I didn't have, to take a risk. His legacy isn't just as an All-American basketball player. His legacy is being a role model for all of us." Family will greet friends 4-8PM on Tuesday, January 3 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11AM on Wednesday, January 4 at Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave., Centerville. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. At the family's request, contributions may be made in Bill's name to The Marianist Mission, P.O. Box 340998, Dayton, OH 45434-0998 https://marianist.com or Dayton Performing Arts Alliance, https://daytonperformingarts.org/. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

