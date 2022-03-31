UHL, Wilbert John "Bill"



Age 88, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.



Bill Received his Bachelor of Arts from Miami University,



Oxford, Ohio, and his Master of Science Degree from The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH. He was Chief of Plans of Research and Development Laboratories when he retired from Wright-Patterson AFB, OH, with 32 yrs of service in October 1988.



He was born August 9, 1933, in Cleveland, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents Wilbert and Wealthy Uhl, a Brother-in-Law Robert K. Beattie of The Villages, FL. He is



survived by his Wife Betty Lemaster whom he married April 7, 1972. Also Surviving a Sister Sheila Beattie, The Villages, FL, and 4 Daughters, Lisa Uhl, Colorado Springs, CO, Lori Wheeler, Cape Canaveral, FL, Melanie Uhl, Bellbrook, OH, Jennifer Uhl Candler, NC; 2 Sons, Randy (Cheryl) Person, Xenia, Ohio, and Rex (Debbie) Person, Ft. Wayne, IN. He has 10 Grandchildren, Jeremiah (Chrissy) Waydo, Beavercreek, OH, Tiea Wheeler, Cape Canaveral, FL, Jesse (Shannon) Wheeler, St. Cloud, FL,



River Ford Candler, NC, Ry Uhl and Ariah Uhl Bellbrook, OH, Tyler (Patrick) Mahoney, Exton, PA, Ben (Krysta) Person, Upper Arlington, OH, Ryan Person, Ft. Wayne, IN, Brian Person,



Columbus, OH; two Nephews, William and James Beattie, Cleveland, OH. He is also survived by 12 Great-grandchildren.



A Memorial of Love will be celebrated on April 2, 2022, at 12 Noon at the Normandy United Methodist Church, 450 Alex Bell Rd, Centerville, Ohio. Contributions maybe made to The Normandy United Methodist Church or to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284-0692



Arrangements made by Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek OH.


