UCZEN, Diane Elizabeth



Diane Elizabeth Uczen entered her heavenly residence on September 8, 2022. She was born on August 8, 1946, the daughter of Arthur and Elizabeth Chapman. On January 26, 1974, she was united in marriage with Lawrence E. Uczen. They shared forty eight years together. Diane received her master's degree in education from Miami University. For twenty-one years she taught special education in the Franklin City School District. As a pastor's wife, she taught Sunday school, led a women's Monday morning Bible study, co-led a Thursday evening fellowship and also a Saturday morning Bible study. She was a member of Calvary Church and held the position of financial secretary for several years. Diane was devoted to reading God's word and prayer. She was an avid photographer and enjoyed scrap-booking. She leaves behind her husband, Larry; sons, Mark and Seth; sisters, Madelaine Rego, Jane (Jack) Fontaine and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will take place at Millikin Woods on Saturday, September 24th at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneeralhome.com.

