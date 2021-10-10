Ubiñas-Williams, Jose

UBIÑAS-WILLIAMS, Jr., Jose Luis



61, passed away peacefully at home. He was born in Mt. Vernon, NY, where he spent his first years of life. He later moved to Puerto Rico.



He attended schools in New York and Puerto Rico. After graduating from college with a degree in mechanical engineering, by profession, he was an engineer. After graduation, he came to Ohio and was employed at WPAFB. He worked on many programs and, in later years, mentored new employees.



After 35 years, he retired. During that time, he earned a Master's Degree from the University of Dayton. He had many and varied interests in his lifetime; among them, woodworking and music being his passions. In youth, he participated in



Little League and Karate. In 1979, he won 1st place and Green Belt Island Champion in Puerto Rico. Later, he enjoyed rock climbing, running, and bicycling. Additional interests included almost anything science and history.



He was known as the "ultimate D-I-Y man". He did carpentry, electrical work, construction, roofing, auto mechanics, painting, etc. You name it, he could do it.



He was best known for his woodworking and music. He milled his own wood for his many projects like new kitchen cabinets, furniture, and picture frames, and he designed them as well. He also repaired and refinished items.



He was a luthier. He made and/or repaired both acoustic and electric guitars, Puerto Rican cuatros, and basses. He was a member of Rondalla Puerto Rico, Rigadon Con Son, and other groups. He loved music.



He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Betty Mae Williams and Jose Luis Ubiñas-Hernandes Sr. He is survived by his loving wife, Elena, and their son, Javier, as well as brothers Robert (Dina) and Carlos; sisters Mary Anne (Dave) and Raquel Leticia. He has two nieces, Linda Marie and Jazmin and their families.



He was much loved and will be missed by many.



The family will receive visitors on Thursday, October 14th from 5-8PM, for a public visitation at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME - BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road. An 11 AM Mass of Christian Burial is to be held at Immaculate Conception Parish in Dayton. Social-distancing and masks will be required. The family ask memorial contributions to be made out to Hospice of Dayton and the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

