Tyler, Scott

Tyler (Pigman), Scott Douglas



aged 64, passed away in Fairfield, OH at home on Saturday, February 24, 2024. He was born to Obra and Shirley (Shelton) Pigman in Hamilton, OH, July 7, 1959.



He graduated from Fairfield High School. He took his career path into cosmetology and worked 40 plus years in multiple locations.



He was extremely witty in nature and had a very humorous personality. He never failed to create lots of laughter wherever he was without any effort.



He was very talented and creative in interior and exterior design, decorating.



He was preceded in death by his sister Sheryl D (Pigman) in 2014, his great nephew Strawther C Anderson in 2018, and mother Shirley (Shelton) Pigman in 2020. He was also preceded by his grandparents, Walter and Lucy Shelton, Hester and Ida Pigman.



He is left to cherish his memory with father, Obra Pigman, sister Sheila Richardson, and brother Steven Pigman.



He is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Shane, Lisa, Stephanie, Tara, Kyle and Candace. Great nieces Emma, Ava, Nora, Kamryn and great nephew Neil. Also many more loving friends and relatives.



Per Scott's request there will not be any services.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rosehillfunerals.com



