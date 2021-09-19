springfield-news-sun logo
X

TYLER, Jennifer

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

TYLER, Jennifer Lynn

(1970-2020)

Died December 28, 2020, at the age of 50. Preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Jean (Harden) Tyler. Survived by her father, Joseph E. Tyler Jr.; sister, Jacqueline (Tyler) Williams; brother, Joseph E. Tyler III; brother, Jeffrey Scott Tyler (sister-in-law Kay Tyler), as well as nephews Justin, Jerrid and Jordan and nieces Jessica and Kaitlyn, along with extended family and friends. Jennifer, a graduate of Walter E. Stebbins High School was beloved by those who knew her. The family

welcomes visitors to join together on Saturday, September 25th from 12:00-1PM for a public visitation followed by a 1:00 service to celebrate Jennifer's life. All services will be held at Tobias Funeral Home at 3970 Dayton Xenia Road in Dayton, Ohio.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/dayton-oh/tobias-funeral-home-beavercreek-chapel/6927?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Hoschouer, Charles
2
HOWARD, Herman
3
JACKSON, Clifford
4
BARTOL, Thomas
5
Reinman, Christopher
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top