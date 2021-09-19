TYLER, Jennifer Lynn



(1970-2020)



Died December 28, 2020, at the age of 50. Preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Jean (Harden) Tyler. Survived by her father, Joseph E. Tyler Jr.; sister, Jacqueline (Tyler) Williams; brother, Joseph E. Tyler III; brother, Jeffrey Scott Tyler (sister-in-law Kay Tyler), as well as nephews Justin, Jerrid and Jordan and nieces Jessica and Kaitlyn, along with extended family and friends. Jennifer, a graduate of Walter E. Stebbins High School was beloved by those who knew her. The family



welcomes visitors to join together on Saturday, September 25th from 12:00-1PM for a public visitation followed by a 1:00 service to celebrate Jennifer's life. All services will be held at Tobias Funeral Home at 3970 Dayton Xenia Road in Dayton, Ohio.

