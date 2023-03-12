TYE, GENE ELBERT



Age 96, of Hillsboro, passed away March 4, 2023. Born September 30, 1926, in Barboursville, KY, to the late Elbert and Mamie Tye, Gene was a WWII veteran who served his country in the US Coast Guard. After the war, he learned the trade of an electrician and worked at Inland, McCall's, Frigidaire, and Delco, retiring in 1985. Preceded in death by his daughter Julie A. Stricker, two sisters, and two brothers. He is survived by his wife Marie K. Tye of 70 years, his sister Shirley Craig, of Wilmington, NC, daughter Linda M. Tye of Hillsboro, and son Stephen C. Tye of Sumter, SC, five grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Thompson Funeral Homes (thompsonfuneralhomes.com) in Hillsboro is handling the arrangements for Mr. Tye. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Peace Lutheran Church, 231 Harry Sauner Rd. Hillsboro, Oh 45133.

