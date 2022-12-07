TUSING,



Candace LaVonne



75, of Middletown, Ohio, went home to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Born in Kennewick, Washington, on April 20, 1947, she is survived by her children; Daniel (Dawn) Hounshell, Jeffrey (Elizabeth) Hounshell, Rebecca Hounshell, and Andrew (Leah) Hounshell, sisters; Sharon Hale and Lou Kemble, grandchildren; Jared Hounshell, Adrian (Roniza) Hauk, Regan Hounshell, Nathan Hounshell, Tucker Hounshell, Emily Hounshell, Cayd Hounshell, Averi Hounshell, Noah Hounshell, and Cooper Hounshell, and one great-grandchild; Zorina Hauk. She was preceded in death by her brothers; Barry York and Robert York. Candi retired from Transitional Living where she devotedly served those in need for years. A Visitation will be held Friday, December 9, 2022, from 5:00 pm- 7:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Special thanks and appreciation to the employees and residents of Tapestry Senior Living in Springboro, Ohio, where Candi resided the past eight months. Also thanks to the employees at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties for their devotion and care. Condolences may be made to the family at



www.bakerstevensparramore.com



