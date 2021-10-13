TURNER, Leonard

TURNER, Jr., Leonard E.



Age 95 of Dayton, Ohio, went to his heavenly home October 4, 2021. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Edith G. Turner; his



parents, Leonard E. Turner, Sr. and Ellen Turner McCarden; two siblings, Walter D. Turner and Margaret Ann Moore. He was a graduate of Middletown High School, a proud WWII



Veteran of the U.S. Army, and a retiree of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Leonard was a member of Harris Memorial C.M.E. Church for more than 60 years where he served on the Steward Board and as a Youth Sunday School teacher.



Leonard leaves to celebrate his life his children, Leonard J. Turner, Sr. (Gail), Lenora Turner, Lenette London (George),



Lisa Williams; sister, Nira Love; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.



Leonard was an honorable, loving man. He loved his family, and he loved his neighbors. Everything he did was for the



betterment of his family and his community. He supported his children in all their endeavors. He loved hosting family gatherings, especially family barbecues. A family member summed it up best, "Uncle Leonard, that's my daddy!" Leonard was the consummate family man who lived by the Golden Rule, "Do until others as you would have them do unto you." A private graveside service will be held Friday, October 15, 2021, at



Dayton National Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Carolyn Banks, officiating. The family would like to express our sincere appreciation to the staff at the Carriage Inn of Dayton. In lieu of flowers the family requests that a tree be planted in Leonard's memory.



