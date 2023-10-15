Turner, James R. "Jim"



James R. "Jim" Turner, 84, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. Born on April 11, 1939, in Springfield to the late John and Mary (Strawsburg) Turner. Jim's journey in life was marked by dedication and love. After graduating from Springfield High School in the Class of 1959, he attended Wittenberg University, and then served in the Air National Guard before embarking on a remarkable 38-year career at Navistar, where he eventually retired. In 1955, he met the love of his life, Punky MacBeth, and they shared a beautiful marriage that spanned 63 years. Jim had a passion for golf, cycling, and the art of caning chairs. He was a member of the Springfield Country Club and held affiliations with Anthony Lodge 455 F&AM, Chapter, Council, Commandry, and the Antioch Shrine. Jim's commitment extended to his faith as an active member of the Northridge United Methodist Church. He selflessly cared for the church's landscape and tended to the lawn, embodying his dedication to both his spiritual and community life. Jim leaves behind a loving family, including his wife, Punky, and their children: Amy (Scott) Walters, Wendy Shaffer (Ted Ford), Brian (Cathy) Turner, and Molly (Marc) Price. His legacy also includes eleven cherished grandchildren: Erica Walters (Charlie) Gough, Anna Walters, Meagan Walters; Madelyn, Audrey, Natalie, and Daniel Shaffer; Sullivan and Griffin Turner; and Alexis and Brock Price; and two great-grandchildren: Teddy Gough and Elizabeth Elrod. Jim also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Jim's devotion to his family was unwavering. He attended countless sporting events and activities, showing his boundless support for his grandchildren. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, October 20th, from 4:00  6:00 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of his life and legacy will commence at 11:00 am on Saturday at the Northridge United Methodist Church on Derr Rd., with a visitation from 10-11 am prior to the service. Jim will be laid to rest in the Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Shriners' Children Hospital. Jim's memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew him. To view his memorial video, offer online condolences, or order flowers, please visit www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral