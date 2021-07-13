TURNER, Dorothy L.



Dorothy L. Turner, age 86, of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on December 16, 1934, in Athens, OH, the daughter of the late William and Lorene (Van Dyke) Rodehaver. Mrs. Turner was a former employee of L.M. Berry with 10 years of service and R.L. Drake Co. with 20 years of service. She was a former member and Secretary of the Moraine Senior Citizen's Center, along with her husband Mike. She was a member of the Ohio American Motors Classics, where she was the Treasurer for 15 years and a member of the National American Motors Owners Association. Dorothy also did the accounting for her husband in Treasury Sales. Preceded in death by her son Edward Weidner. She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years



Michael Turner, 2 sons Michael and Jeffrey Weidner, her daughter Shari Weidner, 3 grandchildren Dylan Weidner,



Nicholas Weidner, Kelsey (Weidner) Mowid and husband



Andrew, 4 great-grandchildren Austin, Cameron, Aubrie and Adam Weidner, as well as numerous other family members and many friends. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Highland



Memorial Cemetery – Columbarium, 723 Upper Miamisburg Rd., Miamisburg, with Pastor John Mittermaier officiating If so, desired memorial contributions may be made to the



American Kidney Fund, www.kidneyfund.org in Dorothy's memory. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Dorothy L. Turner, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

