Turner, Delma G.



Delma Gennell (Blaylock) Turner, 91, of Dayton, Ohio, passed quietly and peacefully, surrounded by family, to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on November 21, 2023. Delma was born on February 12, 1932, to Emery and Lola Blaylock in Monterey, Tennessee (and proudly shared her birthday with Abraham Lincoln). She is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Ollie Swafford, Ethelene Lee, and Golda Hargis; as well as her beloved daughter, Kathy Falkowski. Delma will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Jesse; their son, Sonny Turner (Marsha); grandchildren, Alicia Kern, Christopher Falkowski (Brittany), and Jenna Rigg (Josh); four great-grandchildren, Emilee Kern, Everett, Elliott, and Lillian Falkowski; brothers, Johnnie, Ralph, and Jim; sister Ruth; as well as many cherished nieces and nephews. She greatly loved her family, especially her grandchildren. While visiting her sister in Ohio one summer, Delma met Jesse, her first and only love. Returning the following summer, she and Jesse made plans to marry. Their marriage lasted over 73 years! After settling in Ohio, Delma received her high school diploma from Fairmont High School and worked at a bookstore, Parkmoor Restaurant, Inland Manufacturing, and General Motors where she retired after 25 years. Delma was a long-time, faithful member of First Baptist Church of West Carrollton. There, she served as a Sunday School teacher with children and preschoolers. Oh, how she loved the little ones and had an affinity for each preschooler who stepped into her classroom. Delma showed her love for people of all ages by giving  generous in both personal gifts and her time. She gifted many with her southern cooking goodies (you knew you were loved if you received one of her renowned chocolate pies), garden produce, a handmade quilt, or anything small or large that she thought one would enjoy. To know Delma was to love her. Though she will be immensely missed, her family is comforted that while she is absent from her earthly body, she is present with her Lord. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 1, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) with the funeral service following at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 705 S Elm St, West Carrollton, Ohio 45449 with Pastor Scott Wells officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the church she loved, First Baptist Church of West Carrollton. Arrangements entrusted to Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. Please share your condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Delma Turner, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Swart Funeral Home - West Carrollton

207 E Central Ave

West Carrollton, OH

45449

https://www.swartfuneralhome.com