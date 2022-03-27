TUREK, James F.



Died in Centerville, Ohio, on March 21st, 2022. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank G. Turek and Alma Anna Kucera Turek of Cleveland, Ohio. He is survived by his sisters, Mary Ann Wetzler of Cleveland, Ohio, and Dorothy Murray of Chesterland, Ohio.



Jim grew up in Cleveland and attended Cleveland Extension High School where he majored in photo engraving. After



serving as a movie photographer with the United States Army in Europe, he earned bachelor and master of arts degrees in education from Kent State University. His work history included the practice of school psychology in Ohio, and Indiana Schools and the practice of psychology at the London, Ohio, Correctional Institution. He held licenses as a high school



English teacher, a school psychologist, a clinical psychologist, and practical nurse. Jim was an avid game hunter and gun



enthusiast; he won many awards and trophies for his skeet-shooting proficiency.



During the last five years of his life Jim was very well cared for at 10 Wilmington Place Retirement Community in Dayton, at the Linden House at Bethany Village in Centerville, and by Dayton VITAS Hospice and Palliative Care. Final care arrangements are being performed by Tobias Funeral Home.

