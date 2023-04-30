Tuller, Dorothy

Tuller (Hansgen), Dorothy



age 98, of Centerville and Miamisburg passed away April 25, 2023. She was a graduate of Wheelersburg High School, in southern Ohio, in 1943. After working briefly at Wright Field (W-P AFB), she graduated from St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing, receiving her RN in 1947. She enjoyed pediatric nursing, and stayed in touch with many of her nursing classmates for most of her life. She was a member of CrossView Christian Church (formerly Ferry Church of Christ) in Waynesville where she enjoyed the fellowship and activities for over 50 years. She is preceded in death by a brother, Henry Hansgen Jr., and sister, Gwen Miller, and her beloved husband of 55 years, Ralph Warden (Ward) Tuller, Jr. She is survived by her children: Martha Tuller-Ranton; Mary Schnabel and her husband, Kevin; John Tuller and his wife, Linda; five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 11AM to 12PM on May 4, 2023 at Routsong Funeral Chapel, 81 N. Main St. in Centerville, with a funeral service to follow at 12PM. Burial will be at Centerville-Washington Township Cemetery, 68 Maple Ave. in Centerville. The family would like to express our thanks for the assisted-living care given by Sycamore Glen Retirement Community. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Samaritan's Purse International Disaster Relief or Smile Train. Condolences may be sent to the family at routsong.com.

